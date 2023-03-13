(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department; MARIA DEL ROSARIO HERRERA-JUSTO

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department; KYANTE SHAIQUAN MAXWELL

Courtesy of CSPD; KARLOS JAMON MCCLENTON

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department; DWIGHT WILLIAM MOSSER

MARIA DEL ROSARIO HERRERA-JUSTO is a White Female, 27 years old, 5’7” tall, and 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. HERRERA-JUSTO is wanted for Assault 1 – SBI w/Deadly Weapon, Felony Menacing (4) and Illegal Discharge of Firearm.

JERRY RODRICO HOSHOUR is a White Male, 47 years old, 5’10” tall, and 200 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. HOSHOUR is wanted for Murder 1 – Att., Assault 2 – Strangulation, Assault 2 – Cause Injury w/Deadly Weapon, Assault 3, Felony Menacing, Violation of Protection Order and Telephone Obstruction.

KYANTE SHAIQUAN MAXWELL is a Black Male, 28 years old, 5’9” tall, and 175 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. MAXWELL is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation, Assault 3 and Theft.

KARLOS JAMON MCCLENTON is a Black Male, 34 years old, 5’11” tall, and 225 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. MCCLENTON is wanted for Robbery (2), Felony Menacing, Assault 3 and Theft (3).

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department; DAMON ALI PERRY

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department; GREGORY DAVID SCHAEFER

Courtesy of CSPD; DEAVONE DEANDRE SMITH

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department; JERRY RODRICO HOSHOUR

DWIGHT WILLIAM MOSSER is a White Male, 53 years old, 5’10” tall, and 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. MOSSER is wanted for Kidnapping 2, Assault 2 – Strangulation, Felony Menacing, False Imprisonment and Harassment.

DAMON ALI PERRY is a Black Male, 27 years old, 5’10” tall, and 190 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. PERRY is wanted for Burglary 1, Felony Menacing (4), Assault 3, Violation of Protection Order (4), Child Abuse (4), Harassment (2), Burglary 2, Trespass 1, Criminal Mischief and Menacing.

GREGORY DAVID SCHAEFER is a White Male, 37 years old, 5’10” tall, and 165 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. SCHAEFER is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation, Harassment, Violation of Protection Order and Criminal Mischief.

DEAVONE DEANDRE SMITH is a Black Male, 18 years old, 5’6” tall, and 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. SMITH is wanted for Kidnapping 2, Robbery – Agg., (3), Theft (4), Violation of Protection Order (2), Handgun Possession by Juvenile (2), Felony Menacing (2), Violent Juvenile Offender – Weapon Used (2), Violent Crime – Weapon Used (2), Disorderly Conduct, Vehicular Eluding, Reckless Driving, Careless Driving, Driving Under Restraint (3), No Registration and No Insurance.

If you have information regarding the above fugitives or any serious crime, call CRIME STOPPERS at 634-STOP (634-7867) in Colorado Springs or 542-STOP (542-7867) in Pueblo. You are not required to give your name, and you may earn up to $1,000 in CASH for information provided to CRIME STOPPERS.