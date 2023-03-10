(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Leslie Miller-Acosta, 46, is described as a White female, 5’06” tall, 137 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Miller-Acosta has a $100,000 warrant for Public Order Crimes which include; Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute, Controlled Substance – Special Offender – Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Distribution Fentanyl, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Moises Santos, 23, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’10”, 173 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Santos has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation, which includes Damage Property.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.