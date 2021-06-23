Map of Colorado’s possible new congressional district lines released

COLORADO SPRINGS — A map showing Colorado’s possible new congressional district lines was released Wednesday. The possible changes reflect the steady growth of Colorado Springs.

A draft of Colorado’s new congressional map / source: arcg.is/19qTmW

Congressional Districts as of January 1, 2013

Related Content Delayed census results affect Colorado redistricting plan

If the new map is adopted, Colorado Springs will remain in District 5, currently held by Republican Congressman Doug Lamborn. However, Pueblo, which used to be District 3, would be fall under District 4, currently held by Ken Buck (R). Jackson remains listed as District 3, under Lauren Boebert (R) while Denver remains in District 1 with Diana DeGette..

Currently, Colorado’s Representatives are as follows:

1st District: Diana DeGette (D)

2nd District: Joe Neguse (D)

3rd District: Lauren Boebert (R)

4th District: Ken Buck (R)

5th District: Doug Lamborn (R)

6th District: Jason Crow (D)

7th District: Ed Perlmutter (D)

The amended map has not yet been finalized, but a winter deadline has been set ahead of next year’s election. FOX21 will update as more information is released.