Many Americans report wanting to relocate.

More and more Americans say they don’t like where they live, according to a new survey by improvenet.com.

Analysts found 70 percent of people who are 18 to 76 years old want to relocate, leaving their current homes behind.

And it’s not just people from rural areas hoping to pack up and move on, the study says city-dwellers are also looking elsewhere.

Interestingly, researchers say the goal isn’t to go too far.

20 percent of survey participants say they would be happiest being roughly 10 miles away from where they live now.