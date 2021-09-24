Man’s body found along trail in unincorporated El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is investigating after a man’s body was found in unincorporated El Paso County.

On Wednesday, Sept. 22 at approximately 6:24 PM, law enforcement received a 911 call in reference to a body found in Section 16 trailhead on Gold Camp Road.

Deputies responded and located the body of a deceased adult man.

The body was recovered by members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department and members of the El Paso County Search and Rescue. Members of the El Paso County Coroner’s Office responded and took possession of the body in order to perform a formal autopsy to determine an official cause.

Next of kin is being notified.