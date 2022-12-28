(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The Public Works department is performing an emergency water main repair on the water main that connects the city’s water storage tank to all of Manitou Springs, Wednesday morning on Dec. 28.

As a result, the repair is expected to disrupt public access to water as water pressure in the city’s system drops, per the city. For this reason, the city is urging its residents to conserve as much water as possible by doing the following:

Turn off sprinklers

Do not wash sidewalks, cars, etc. with water

Avoid laundry, dishwashing, etc.

Do not use water for anything but necessary activities

The city says there is currently no estimated time of completion as its emergency response crews are beginning to dig and locate the main that requires a repair. City crews are currently assessing the situation and still gathering data on households in Manitou Springs that will be affected by the water disruption.

According to the city, discolored and or low water pressure is normal once the water connection is restored. Those experiencing this should run their bathtub tap on cold to resolve the issue.