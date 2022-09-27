MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — A collaboration between Manitou Springs School District 14 (MSSD14) alumni, school staff, the Manitou Springs Fire Department, and historians is bringing back the giant “M” on the mountain, located next to the water tower.

According to MSSD14, The tradition started in the 1950s with Manitou Springs School District’s pep club. The rocks were whitewashed then, and over the years organizations took on the responsibility of maintaining the “M.” MSSD14 said this project took 16 people, 55 hours and six weeks to complete, with each leg on the “M” being 40 feet tall by 5 feet wide.

The school is celebrating its 150th year, and the “M” will be unveiled on Friday, Sept. 30 during the homecoming parade.