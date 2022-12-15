(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) —The City of Manitou Springs will be reimbursing 50% of what individuals pay for parking for those who donate a toy, sports ball, or canned food to the Mobility & Parking Department.

The City of Manitou Springs says paid parking will be part of the holiday spirit beginning on Dec. 19 and ending on Jan. 1st from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Participants will be reimbursed once per day for 50% of their parking costs if they bring in a saved parking receipt with a toy, canned food or sports ball.

All donated toys and sports balls will be given to the Manitou Springs Police Department for officers to hand out to youth in need. Canned food donations will be given to the St. Andrews Episcopal Church food pantry.

Donations should be given to the Mobility & Parking Department located at 606 Manitou Avenue. The department is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.