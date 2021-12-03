Manitou Springs tackles parking problems with online real-time parking lot occupancy numbers

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The city of Manitou Springs is hoping to make it easier to find a place to park with a new parking system.

The city has introduced real-time parking lot occupancy numbers on the city’s website as well as displays on all public parking lots on signs that update with real-time data on how many spaces are available.

You can also pay for a spot without a kiosk by using the city’s text-to-park system, which is a browser-based parking payment solution that does not require parkers to download an app.

To use the system, text CITYOFMS to 25023, enter your parking and payment information, and go on your way. If you later decide you need extra time, you can extend your parking time directly from your phone by using the same method.

When parking in Manitou Springs, it is encouraged that you park further from downtown, and walk, ride the shuttle, or bike into the downtown area or up Ruxton.

Parking rates range anywhere from $0.50-$2.00 for on-street parking. The further you are from downtown, the cheaper the parking rate will be.