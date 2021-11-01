Manitou Springs Skeleton Craze competition winner announced

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.-- On Oct. 30, 2021 around 10:08 a.m., El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies, Monument Police Department officers, Palmer Lake Police Department officers, and the Donald Wescott Fire Department and AMR responded to a report that someone on the scene was seriously injured and needed help.

When deputies entered the home, two juveniles and two adults were found deceased at the scene. El Paso County Sheriff's Office detectives were called out to process the scene.

Based on other evidence and observations, the Sheriff’s Office Tactical Support Unit was requested to respond to the scene. An Everbridge, also known as a “reverse 911”, was sent to the community encouraging residents within a two-mile radius of the scene to shelter in place, lock their doors and windows, and stay away from exterior walls.

In light of what was discovered on the scene and out of an abundance of caution, the Everbridge was sent out while law enforcement continued to evaluate the evidence they were finding.

The deceased victims have been identified as Yvette M. Siegert-Kreb (age 50), Felicity Kreb (age 13) and Barrett Kreb (age 9). The suspect has been identified as Christof Kreb, DOB: (age 55).

The cause and manner of death for all will be released by the El Paso County Coroner's Office once a ruling has been made.

Our sympathies go out to the family and friends of all affected by this tragedy. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact our Investigations Tip line at 719-520-6666.