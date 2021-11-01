Manitou Springs Skeleton Craze competition winner announced

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.– As we say farewell to spooky season, the winner of the best skeleton window displays in Manitou Springs is announced. This year’s winner is the Brazen Bee!
This year, businesses competed for bragging rights in the 2021 edition of the Manitou Springs Skeleton Craze presented by the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and the Manitou Springs Creative District.
Our judges this year consisted of Kathy Minch, Sallie Knox Hall, and Annie Schmitt, all of whom have been previous judges.
The judges scored the displays based on Creativity, Best Theme, and Overall Appearance.
1st Place — Brazen Bee
2nd Place — Manitou Springs Real Estate
3rd Place — Mountains West
In addition to the top 3 skeleton displays, community members cast their People’s Choice vote, tallied based on 360+ digital and write-in votes.
People’s Choice Winner — Kill Your Culture
First place will receive a $250 gift card, second place a $100 gift card, a $50 gift card for third, and a $100 gift card for our People’s Choice winner.
