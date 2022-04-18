COLORADO SPRINGS — The suspect in an officer involved shooting last Monday that killed an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) K9 has been identified.

After an autopsy was performed on the suspect who was killed in the shooting, the El Paso County Coroners Office identified the individual as 67-year-old Wilford Robert DeWeese of Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The shooting took place in the 900 block of Manitou Avenue at about 11 p.m. on Monday, April 11th. No officers were injured but EPSO K9 deputy Jinx was hit and killed by gunfire. A procession was held for K9 Jinx the following day to honor his service.

DeWeese’s cause and manner of death will be determined by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. This case is actively being investigated by detectives from the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Deadly Force Investigative Team.