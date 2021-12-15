Manitou Springs schools to close following day of high winds, severe weather

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.– All Manitou Springs schools will be closed tomorrow in light of today’s severe weather and high winds which wreaked damage all across El Paso and Pueblo County.

The following is a letter sent out from school district administration to all parents, faculty, staff and students:

Dear All Manitou Springs School District Families & Staff:

We unfortunately have to cancel school for all district students and staff tomorrow as we are currently experiencing a phone and internet outage across the district as a result of the high winds in our area today. While we have power in the buildings, we have been told that internet and phone service will not be restored in time for school tomorrow. We hope to have students and staff back in the buildings on Friday, December 17 if at all possible.

We want to thank all staff and families for being responsive to the changing circumstances today regarding weather conditions. Our staff were remarkable, and our students were amazing!

I also want to provide an update on the situation that caused us to cancel school for middle and high school students today. We have conferred with the Manitou Springs Police Department and agreed that students and staff can return to school, which is now not possible due to unrelated circumstances caused by the weather. While law enforcement’s investigation of the information we told you about is still ongoing, there is no further evidence to suggest that there is a credible threat to school safety for this incident. We will continue to work closely with the Manitou Springs Police Department

Principal Hull (MSHS) will be sending an update regarding finals and after-school athletics and activities tomorrow morning. Principal Cady (MSMS) will be sending an update regarding after-school activities.

Our hope is that all students will be able to return for a final day of school on Friday before break. We will update you tomorrow as soon as we have more information.



Thank you for your support and understanding. We know this is difficult, but we will get through this moment together.

—

Suzi Thompson

Chief Financial Officer

Manitou Springs School District