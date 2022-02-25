MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. – Manitou Springs Fire Chief John K. Forsett, has ordered that the Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, enacted on September 25, 2021, be rescinded, effective Friday, Feb. 25.

“After extensive cooperation with our regional partners and the Pikes Peak Region Wildfire Preparedness Group, I believe that the current conditions do not merit any burning restrictions for Manitou Springs,” Chief Forsett said. “Restrictions will be adjusted accordingly as fire danger and predicted weather conditions indicate.”

The chief has also ordered, without expiration, that during any period of Red Flag Conditions issued by the National Weather Service for any area involving Manitou Springs, Stage 2 Burn Ban Orders will be in effect.

Stage 2 Burn Ban Orders

Open Burning Ban, defined as the prohibited use of any outside fire. This includes all campfires and warming fires, all solid fuel burning fireplaces (e.g. fire pits, fire tables, and chimineas) and cooking appliances (e.g. charcoal BBQ grills, pellet smokers and BBQ grills). This ban excludes Liquid Propane fueled or gas fueled open flame cooking devices, with a 10’ separation from combustible materials. Additionally, this ban does not apply to compliant fireplaces and wood-burning stoves within private residences. Outdoor Smoking Ban, defined as the prohibited use of any tobacco product or similar material in cigarettes, cigars or pipes outdoors. This excludes smoking in enclosed buildings or structures, and along Manitou Avenue. Discarding of a lighted cigarette, cigar or pipe tobacco products is strictly prohibited. Prohibited Sale and Use of Fireworks and explosives, defined as sale of any and all types of fireworks and use of any explosives not limited to fireworks, fuses or blasting caps and rockets. Dangerous Equipment Use, defined as the use or operation of any equipment outdoors that emits sparks (e.g. grinder, chain saw) or open flame (e.g. welding or operating an acetylene or other torch) without a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher equal to or exceeding a rating of 2A 10BC readily available to the operator.

Red Flag Warning Definition

A Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidity’s, and strong winds are expected to combine to produce increased risk of fire danger. These conditions are independent of antecedent weather, fuel types, and fuel moistures for the region.