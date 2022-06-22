MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — A parade, garden planting, live bluegrass music, seed giveaways and much more will be happening at the second annual Manitou Springs Pollinator Party.

On Saturday, June 25, from 9 a.m. – noon at Mansion’s Park in Manitou Springs, attendees can learn about the plight of these important creatures, how you can help, and enjoy all of the fun during this family-friendly festival.

The Manitou Pollinators, Butterfly Pavilion, and Fountain Creek Watershed Flood Control and Greenway District are leading the planning and coordination of multiple events during Pollinator Week, June 20-26th, along with numerous community partners. Their goals are to raise awareness, provide fun activities, and facilitate multiple events supporting bees, butterflies, and clean water.

“Pollinators are Keystone Species! Colorado’s entire ecosystem and our way of life is dependent upon Colorado’s Pollinators,” said Melody Daugherty, Executive Director, Manitou Pollinators. “Plant trees, shrubs, vines, perennials, annuals, grasses or groundcovers to ensure that Pollinators can exist, flourish and thrive. Please remember that 1 out of 3 bites of food are a direct result of pollination services we never really stop to consider.”

New features at the Pollinator Party this year include local favorites Tenderfoot Bluegrass Band, a Pollinator

Puppet Parade, art and poetry making, and over twenty engaging booths featuring local businesses, nonprofits, and other partners supporting pollinator initiatives.

The Pollinator Party is free and open to the public. Visit www.manitoupollinators.org for more information.