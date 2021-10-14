Manitou Springs police officer awarded Life Saving Medal

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. – Officer Gary Johnson, who has been employed with the Manitou Springs Police Department for nearly 6 years, was awarded the “Life Saving Medal” from Interim Police Chief Bill Otto for his courageousness while on duty which resulted in a life being saved.

Around a week ago, Officer Johnson responded to a car accident where a passenger was trapped in a vehicle and losing blood at an alarming rate. Although the accident was outside of MSPD jurisdiction, Johnson responded, kneeled in a bed of broken glass and performed a life-saving tourniquet on the passenger.

Johnson said “I am just doing my job” when asked why he chose to put himself at risk, and the Manitou Springs Police Department is extremely proud of his selflessness.

Otto stated “Officer Johnson is an example that every police officer at our department, this region, and the nation should strive to be. We are extremely proud of the quick-thinking actions he took that resulted in a life being saved.”