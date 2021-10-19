Manitou Springs Police asks public’s help to identify vandalism suspect

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. – The Manitou Springs Police Department asks the public’s assistance to identify a suspect of burglary and/or vandalism of five businesses over a period of three months in Manitou Springs.

The suspect description is a 5’8” white male, bald, with a thin build.

Courtesy of the Manitou Springs Police Department

The Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of individual(s) responsible. Anybody with information can reach out to the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at crimestop.net or at (719)-634-STOP [7867]. You will remain anonymous.

You may also reach out to the Manitou Springs Police Department at (719) 685-5407. Only tips through the Crime Stoppers system will quality for the $1,000 reward.

“The Manitou Springs Police Department is committed to holding whoever is responsible for these crimes accountable,” Interim Chief of Police Bill Otto said. “It is heartbreaking to see independent local businesses becoming the victim of such a senseless crime.”