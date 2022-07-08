MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Manitou Springs is set to host its annual Ice Cream Social and Pie Baking Contest this August, and applications are now open for the best bakers in the region.

From 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, August 1 in Mansions Park, Manitou Springs will host its annual “Good Old Summertime” Ice Cream Social & Pie Baking Contest. Participants will provide two identical homemade pies. Prizes will be awarded to first, second, and third place winners in two categories – the best fruit and nut pies.

There will also be a Kids’ Division, open to all kids 14 and under, with only fruit & nut pies. Judging will be based upon the best pie overall in 2 categories: Adult & Kids .

Slices of each pie will be offered for $3.00 per slice and a generous scoop of ice cream for $3.00 as well. Entertainment will be provided by Little London Winds at Soda Springs Park at 7 p.m.

Applications are now available for the annual Good Ol’ Fashioned Ice Cream Social & Pie Baking Contest. You can pick up an application at the Manitou Springs Chamber offices or fill out application online at manitousprings.org/pie-baking-contest-entry-form.