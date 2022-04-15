MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Because of current and forecasted dry and windy conditions, Manitou Springs is joining El Paso County and the City of Colorado Springs in enacting fire restrictions effective immediately.

Stage 1 Restrictions:

Open Burning Ban, defined as the prohibited use of any outside fire, including campfires and warming fires.

This current ban excludes fires in permanently constructed fire rings within the city’s RV and Camping Parks; and charcoal grills and smokers, and wood burning fireplaces, (chiminia) or fire pits with proper fitting screen covers and with a minimum of 15’ separation from structures or other combustible material at private residences. None of these exclusions permit a total fuel area greater than 3 feet in diameter, and all must have a flame height of less than 2 feet.

Outdoor Smoking Ban, defined as the prohibited use of any tobacco product or similar material in cigarettes, cigars, or pipes outdoors. This excludes smoking in enclosed buildings or structures, and along Manitou Avenue. Discarding of a lighted cigarette, cigar or pipe tobacco product is strictly prohibited.

These restrictions do not apply to gas-fueled grills used out-of-doors, or to fires within liquid-fueled or gas-fueled stoves. Additionally, compliant fireplaces and wood-burning stoves within private residences are not included.

Additionally, a stage 2 burn order will go into effect for Manitou Springs at any point that Red Flag conditions are issued by the National Weather Service.

Stage 2 Burn Ban Orders:

Open Burning Ban, defined as the prohibited use of any outside fire. This includes all campfires and warming fires, all solid fuel burning fireplaces (e.g. fire pits, fire tables, and chimineas) and cooking appliances (e.g. charcoal BBQ grills, pellet smokers and BBQ grills).

This ban excludes Liquid Propane (LP) fueled or gas fueled open flame cooking devices, (e.g. LP BBQ grills or camping stoves) with a 10’ separation from combustible materials, (clearance not applicable to single-family homes). Additionally, this ban does not apply to compliant fireplaces and wood-burning stoves within private residences.

Outdoor Smoking Ban, defined as the prohibited use of any tobacco product or similar material in cigarettes, cigars, or pipes outdoors. This excludes smoking in enclosed buildings or structures, and along Manitou Avenue. Discarding of a lighted cigarette, cigar or pipe tobacco product is strictly prohibited.

Prohibited Sale and Use of Fireworks and explosives, defined as sale of any and all types of fireworks, and use of any explosives not limited to fireworks, fuses or blasting caps and rockets.

Dangerous Equipment Use, defined as the use or operation of any equipment outdoors that emits sparks (e.g. grinder, chain saw) or open flame (e.g. welding or operating an acetylene or other torch) without a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher equal to or exceeding a rating of 2A 10BC readily available to the operator.

Restrictions will be adjusted accordingly as fire danger, resources, and predicted weather conditions change.