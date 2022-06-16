MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — With the low levels of moisture all across southern Colorado, Manitou Springs has enacted Level One Water Restrictions in an effort to conserve resources.

The City of Manitou Springs said the best solution toward the sustainability of their water system is a community-wide approach. Beginning on June 17, the City of Manitou Springs is moving into Level One Water Restrictions. It is extremely important that all residents follow these restrictions so the city can better conserve this precious resource.

Level One Restrictions are as follows:

Even numbered properties – water Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

Odd numbered properties – water Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

Max watering time of two hours per day from 5 a.m. – 8 a.m. or 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Subject to a minimum fine of $100 Municipal Code 13.28.030

The city said following Water Wise conservation not only saves the community money on utility bills, but it will also conserve water.

The 8 key rules of Water Wise are as follows:

You may water up to three days a week. You choose the days (according to the days delineated in the Restrictions). In warmer weather (May 1-Oct. 15) only water before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. to reduce evaporation. Avoid watering during wind or precipitation events. Don’t let water pool on hard surfaces or flow down gutters. Repair leaking sprinkler systems within 10 days. Use a shut-off nozzle when washing anything with a hose. Clean hard surfaces (such as driveways, sidewalks and patios) with water only if there is a public health and safety concern. Watering with a drip irrigation or a hose with a shut-off nozzle are allowed at any time, provided water does not pool on hard surfaces or flow down gutters.

To learn about all of the other ways you can make a positive impact towards water conservation, visit: https://bit.ly/MSWaterWise