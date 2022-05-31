COLORADO SPRINGS — The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced a Manitou Springs man has been sentenced to life in prison for the June 2020 murder of his wife.

On June 19, 2020, 50-year-old Wendy Cupit’s body was found in a home on Fountain Place in Manitou Springs. A responding Manitou Springs Police officer saw her body through a window, and said she had blood on her face and in her hair.

William Weaver said to the officer “I’m going to confess,” and the officer said Weaver smelled of alcohol. During an interview with police, Weaver said he and Cupit had gotten into a fight, and that her laughing and taunting him had provoked him to hit her. He then tried to choke her but couldn’t because he was drunk.

Weaver retrieved a knife from the kitchen and slashed Cupit on her arm, and she bit him in self-defense. That’s when Weaver stabbed her under her rib cage.

Arrest papers from the incident show Weaver admitted to police that he had killed his wife, saying “In a fit of rage I murdered my wife… I didn’t mean to.”

Weaver was sentenced on May 27 to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of his wife, Wendy Cupit.