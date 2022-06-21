MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is partnering with the Manitou Springs Fire Department (MSFD) to bring their informative ‘Living With Wildfire’ town hall series to the community of Manitou Springs.

On Wednesday, June 26 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Manitou Springs Middle School Media Center, MSFD will host a town hall to encourage Manitou Springs residents to engage in conversation about wildfire in the community and to learn what they can do to prepare for wildfire.

CSFD has hosted eight very successful town halls for various neighborhoods across Colorado Springs, and now aim to bring the same level of preparedness to Manitou. Among the topics that have been discussed at the Colorado Springs town halls are: how to prepare your home for wildfire, creating a wildfire action plan, and knowing when and how to evacuate.

For those who can’t attend the in-person town hall, MSFD will stream it live on their Facebook page. To keep up to date with future Living With Wildfire town halls, visit coswildfireready.org/town-hall-series.