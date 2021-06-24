Manitou Springs launches Pollination Station Planter Adoption Program

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The Manitou Pollinators and the Manitou Springs Creative District (MSCD) announced the launch of their Pollination Station Planter Adoption Program Thursday. The program aims to beautify the Manitou Avenue streetscape with food sources for critical local pollinators like butterflies, moths, and bees.

Procured through a generous donation from the Downtown Denver Partnership to the community of Manitou Springs, 18 cast iron planters will appear in select areas later this summer to be adopted by local organizations and individuals.

“Our nutritional needs are dependent on creatures like bees having their needs met. Local pollinators’ lifespans will be shortened, or they’ll become extinct if their nutritional needs are not met with a biodiverse plant buffet,” said Manitou Pollinators executive director Melody Daugherty.” Though habitat restoration and preservation is preferable, creating pockets of beauty and nutrition for our pollinators is vital to the health of our community as a whole.”

The Manitou Pollinators developed sun-loving and pollinator-friendly planting menus specific to the avenue’s microclimate.

Manitou Springs officials say adoptive gardeners will have opportunities to help plant their planters and receive a guidebook to supplement hands-on training. In addition, watering equipment and SMS text reminders are available to ensure success with Pollination Station Prizes awarded for the best-tended planters at the season’s end.

“This program is exciting for us because it’s so multi-purpose,” said MSCD executive director Becca Sickbert. “First, we are intentionally creating habitat and food connectivity for pollinators in the commercial corridor along Manitou Avenue as part of the Creative District’s commitment to enhancing the local economy. “Second, we are delighted to bring more beauty and excitement to our streetscape as part of our community engagement. Bonus that it will also come with bragging rights!”

To adopt a Pollination Station Planter, please register at: manitouspringscd.org/pollinationstation.