(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — Manitou Springs has launched the first-ever Citizens Academy that will teach those interested in a variety of topics about how the city’s government functions from topics like where the water comes from to the schedule of plowing streets.

John Graham, Mayor of Manitou Springs said the academy is a free opportunity for community members to get hands-on learning of what exactly the City of Manitou Springs does. He added the classes will feature City staff and/or elected officials who will provide an in-depth look at the functions of the City.

“This won’t only be big presentations, there will be facility tours, interactive activities, and face-to-face time with department directors,” said Graham.

Applications for the Academy will be accepted through March 1. The City of Manitou said there are 20 total spots available and applications will be processed on a first come first served basis, but applicants that live within Manitou Springs City limits will receive priority. The City said they will reach out to applicants via email no later than March 8.