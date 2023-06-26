(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — On Monday, July 3 Manitou Springs will host its annual “Good Old Summertime” Ice Cream Social & Pie Baking Contest at Soda Springs Park from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Manitou Springs is currently looking for entries for the pie-baking contest. Each participant is to provide two homemade pies and prizes will be awarded for top entries in both the adult and children’s categories.

Guests can purchase a slice of each pie for $3 and for an additional $3 can get a scoop of ice cream. Little London Winds will be providing entertainment starting at 7 p.m.