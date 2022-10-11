(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — October is Arts Month, and in celebration, Manitou Springs is hosting its annual photo contest with a twist to commemorate the city’s 150th year.

Because 2022 is the sesquicentennial of Manitou Springs, the theme of the contest is “city life and who we are.”

“City life” can be interpreted however the photographer sees fit, be it a photo of the downtown area during a busy Saturday, or Fountain Creek on a cold fall morning. Perhaps “who we are” is neighbors coming together at one of Manitou Springs’ many community potlucks, or perhaps it is a wide-angled picture of the beautiful landscape. The city said all photos are welcome.

The prizes are as follows:

First Place: $200 in Manitou Money

Second Place: $150 in Manitou Money

Third Place: $100 in Manitou Money

Click here to enter and view all of the official rules. The deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 4.

The top two images will be featured as the City of Manitou Springs’ profile picture and cover photo on all applicable social media accounts. The top 10 pictures will be used in promotional materials by the City and may even replace some of the background images on the City’s website.