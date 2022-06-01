MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Manitou Springs turns 150 years old this year, and organizations are partnering together to bring the community a summer full of family-fun events, activities, and more.

Notable events include the city’s second annual Indigenous Peoples Day celebration, the Day of Friendship, 150th Exhibit at the Manitou Springs Heritage Center which launches on June 3rd, and perhaps one of the weirder traditions in Manitou Springs, the Peanut Pusher event.

The very first Peanut Pusher, Bill Williams, lost a very bizarre bet and subsequently performed the feat of pushing a peanut up the dangerously steep slopes of Pikes Peak to its summit on May 20 through June 9, 1929. The feat was duplicated in 1963 and 1976, and was even featured on an episode of Travel Channel’s popular television show, Mysteries at the Museum, in which David Walker of the Manitou Springs Heritage Center spent a day with a film crew and explained the unusual test of courage, willpower, and zaniness surrounding the Pikes Peak Peanut Pusher.

This year, during Manitou Springs’ sesquicentennial celebration, “an ambitious gentleman,” as the city describes the contender, looks to make history as the first person in the 21st Century to complete the Peanut Pusher from July 9-17.

The Peanut Pusher is just one of many events and festivities planned to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Manitou Springs.

“Manitou Springs has a rich history, and our culture includes indigenous peoples of the past, present, and future. The environmental sensitivity of the first humans to frequent here is a legacy for all of us. Let’s keep that appreciation of nature and our past when we look back at the diverse cultures that made our community what it is today.” John Graham, Mayor of Manitou Springs stated. He continued “This is a year to celebrate who we are.”

The view a schedule of events and to read up on the fascinating history of Manitou Springs, head to manitousprings.org/manitou-springs-150.