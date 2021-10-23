Manitou Springs becomes a “Safe Stop City” thanks to new bike ordinance

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Bicyclists can now treat stop signs as yield signs, and red lights as stop signs (when safe to do so) in Manitou Springs.

Recently, the Manitou Springs City Council passed Ordinance NO. 1221, adopting the 2020 Model Traffic Code. Within this Code is Section 1412.5 which provides the guidance to allow bicyclists to Safety Stop at stop signs and treat stop lights as stop signs.

This law, when implemented in other municipalities, has resulted in decreases of accidents involving motorists and bicyclists. As an example, the State of Delaware adopted the Safety Stop, and saw a decrease in injury crashes around 23%.

All bicyclists in Manitou Springs are still responsible for approaching intersections at a safe rate of speed, and for yielding to motorists and pedestrians. City leaders say if you are more comfortable coming to a complete stop, then do so.

“Creating an environment where our roads are more comfortable for everyone, at no cost to the taxpayers, is a great achievement for the City of Manitou Springs, and we hope to see other municipalities follow suit in the future” said John Graham, Mayor of the City of Manitou Springs.