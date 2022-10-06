(MANITOU SPRINGS, Co.) — The City of Manitou Springs’ Public Works department is performing an emergency water main repair. This will create water disruptions and the City is asking those who live in the area to conserve water.

According to the City, the repair is on the water main that connects the City’s water storage tank to all of Manitou Springs. The City said that there will be water disruptions for a large percentage of households as water pressure drops.

The City advises the following steps to conserve as much water as possible:

Turn off sprinklers.

Do not wash sidewalks, cars, etc. with water.

Avoid laundry, dishwashing, etc.

Do not water for anything but necessary activities.

The City does not have an estimated time of completion as the City’s emergency response crews are beginning the digging to locate the main that needs repair. The City is still assessing the situation and gathering data on who might be affected by the repair.

The City said that once the water connection is restored, discolored water and/or low water pressure is normal. They ask those living in Manitou Springs to run their bathtub tap on cold to resolve the issue.

The City said that the Mineral Springs are not connected and will remain running during this process.