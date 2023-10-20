(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The City of Manitou Springs has announced the closures, detours, and parking options for those looking to watch the Emma Crawford Coffin Races on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The City said from 9 a.m. to Noon, Manitou Avenue will be closed from Old Mans Trail to the Ruxton Roundabout, and all side streets in the affected area will be closed one block before they intersect with Manitou Ave.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Manitou Ave will be closed from El Paso Boulevard to the Ruxton Roundabout. The City said eastbound traffic will be available on Pawnee Avenue, Deer Path Avenue, and S Path. Westbound traffic can use Lovers Lane and El Paso Blvd.

According to the City, there are a variety of ways to attend the coffin races. There will be free parking at 1675 Garden of the Gods Road, DMV Parking Structure, and a shuttle that will run continuously from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for $5 roundtrip.

Courtesy: The City of Manitou Springs

Courtesy: The City of Manitou Springs

A free shuttle will be available that goes from Old Mans Trail to Columbia Road on both El Paso Blvd. and Manitou Ave. Uber/Lyft/Z-trip or other rideshares will have a designated dropoff/pickup at the Chase Bank at 484 Manitou Ave.