(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The City of Manitou Springs has announced the winners of the 2023 photo contest, choosing from over 170 photos.

2023 1st Place, Courtesy: Jon Watt

2023 2nd Place, Courtesy: Todd Ogden

2023 3rd Place, Courtesy: Leslie Kingman

2023 4th Place, Courtesy: Nicco Hernandez

2023 5th Place, Courtesy: Todd Ogden

2023 6th Place, Courtesy: Kali Spafford

2023 7th Place, Courtesy: Gen Chalstrom

2023 8th Place, Courtesy: Omar “Lestat” Perez

2023 9th Place, Courtesy: Jason Lung

2023 10th Place, Courtesy: Mickey Simpson Photography

The City said there were 70 submissions totaling 170 photos to pick from. The first place photo won $200 in Manitou Money and became the profile picture for the City’s social media, second place won $150 in Manitou Money and became the cover photo for Manitou Springs social media and third place won $100 in Manitou Money.