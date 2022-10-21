(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) is requesting the public’s help in identifying suspects in a series of burglaries at a storage unit on Sunday, Oct. 16.

MSPD said the storage unit is located near the Serpentine Drive and US-24 intersection. The suspects allegedly burglarized more than 10 storage units in two separate instances on Sunday.

According to MSPD, the first instance was around 11:30 a.m., and involved a white man, with a medium to heavy build, wearing a white hoodie, brown pants, glasses, a blue facemask, and a camo backpack.

Courtesy: Manitou Springs Police Department

Courtesy: Manitou Springs Police Department

Courtesy: Manitou Springs Police Department

Courtesy: Manitou Springs Police Department

The suspect returned around 6:15 p.m. and burglarized more units, but changed clothing and was seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, a blue hat, and the same facemask. Also during the second burglary, the man was accompanied by a woman with a small build, black jacket, blue jeans, and a flower pattern face mask, who was potentially wearing high heels.

MSPD estimates around $1,000 to $2,000 worth of items were stolen from the units. The suspects drove away in a blue/green 90s model Dodge Dakota with silver paint on the hood and side of the truck bed. It also had red Dodge lettering on the tailgate and a temporary Colorado license plate.

Courtesy: Manitou Springs Police Department

Courtesy: Manitou Springs Police Department

Courtesy: Manitou Springs Police Department

MSPD is asking the public for their help and asks that anyone with information to please call (719) 685-5407 ext. 2266.