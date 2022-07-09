MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) is looking for your help to remove trash and debris from the Black Canyon Open Space starting at 9 a.m.

This open space commonly sees illegal camps. Once abandoned, they are difficult to clean up due to their hard-to-reach location and the large amount of trash and debris that they leave behind.

MSPD officers working alongside Keep Colorado Springs Beautiful and the Pikes Peak Trail Crew have organized an opportunity for community members to help preserve the beautiful Black Canyon Open Space.

Those wanting to get involved will meet at the Black Canyon & Garden Dr. intersection. Volunteers will get to help clean up abandoned, illegal camps and haul trash down the hillside – it is approximately a 30-minute hike from the meeting location.

MSPD says you are required to wear safe and sturdy footwear.

Be sure you fill out the Volunteer Registration and Release Form: https://bit.ly/VolunteerManitou