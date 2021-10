Courtesy of the City of Manitou Springs.

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. – The City of Manitou Springs’ Public Works Department will be completing an emergency water main lateral repair on Manitou Avenue starting at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28.

To perform the repair, city crews will turn off water connectivity for Manitou Avenue between El Paso Boulevard and the Ruxton Roundabout.

The estimated time of repair completion is 6:00 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.