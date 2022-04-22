UPDATE (6:00 pm): The fire is approximately 5 acres in size. According to a post on the Teller County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the fire appears to have started with a downed tree that fell on a power line, subdivision is actively evacuating. A shelter is being set up at the Florissant fire station number one with Red Cross.

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado Mountain Estates neighborhood is under a Mandatory Evacuation Notice due to a fire in the area of Bullion Circle, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office announced on Twitter.

Residents should evacuate immediately.

Evacuation map provided by Teller County Sheriff’s Office

This article will be updated.