UPDATE (6:00 pm): The fire is approximately 5 acres in size. According to a post on the Teller County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the fire appears to have started with a downed tree that fell on a power line, subdivision is actively evacuating. A shelter is being set up at the Florissant fire station number one with Red Cross.
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado Mountain Estates neighborhood is under a Mandatory Evacuation Notice due to a fire in the area of Bullion Circle, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office announced on Twitter.
Residents should evacuate immediately.
