UPDATE: 145 people have been evacuated to Las Animas Community Center and will be spending the night there, cots have been delivered but the community center requests snacks and water.

CPW has now closed John Martin reservoir.

NEWS ALERT – #Wildfires have burned across Oxbow State Wildlife Area west of Las Animas and Fort Lyon SWA to the east forcing @COParksWildlife to indefinitely close both due to fire and burned tree hazards. John Martin Reservoir SWA, NOT the state park, also is threatened. pic.twitter.com/8YysmjwhLQ — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) April 13, 2022

BENT COUNTY, Colo. — The La Junta Fire Department has confirmed they are working four fires in Bent County. There is currently no containment reported in any of the fires.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for the town of Fort Lyon, anyone needing a place to go can head to Las Animas Community Center at 1214 Ambassador Thompson Blvd, Las Animas, CO 81054

Those living in the area north of Hwy 50, 5 miles east of Fort Lyon north of Hwy 50 should evacuate immediately.

Responding fire departments include Rocky Ford, Crowley County, Prowers County Rural, Las Animas County, La Junta Fire Department, DFPC Engine 34

Below are the road closures in the area, for more detailed look, visit COtrip.org

This story will be updated.