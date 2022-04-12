UPDATE: 145 people have been evacuated to Las Animas Community Center and will be spending the night there, cots have been delivered but the community center requests snacks and water.
CPW has now closed John Martin reservoir.
BENT COUNTY, Colo. — The La Junta Fire Department has confirmed they are working four fires in Bent County. There is currently no containment reported in any of the fires.
Mandatory evacuations are in place for the town of Fort Lyon, anyone needing a place to go can head to Las Animas Community Center at 1214 Ambassador Thompson Blvd, Las Animas, CO 81054
Those living in the area north of Hwy 50, 5 miles east of Fort Lyon north of Hwy 50 should evacuate immediately.
Responding fire departments include Rocky Ford, Crowley County, Prowers County Rural, Las Animas County, La Junta Fire Department, DFPC Engine 34
Below are the road closures in the area, for more detailed look, visit COtrip.org
This story will be updated.