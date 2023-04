(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A mandatory evacuation order has been given to residents near Preble Drive and Boreal Drive (west of Newt Drive) due to a wildland fire, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO).

Courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

An evacuation warning has been given for residents within a two-mile radius near Peterson Road and Galley Road.

“Be prepared to leave. If you are in danger, evacuate immediately,” stated EPSO.