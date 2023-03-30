UPDATE: THURSDAY 03/30/2023 4:49 p.m.

(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — A pre-evacuation warning has been sent for Wilson Lakes, Forest Glenn Sports, La Montana Mesa and Las Brisas, according to TCSO.

Those who may need extra time or help evacuating should consider leaving now or as soon as possible, per TCSO.

“Be prepared to leave. If you are in danger, evacuate immediately,” said TCSO.

UPDATE: THURSDAY 03/30/2023 4:39 p.m.

A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for those in the area of County Road 46 and Wilson Drive, according to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).

Everyone is asked to evacuate immediately, said TCSO.

“The closest major intersection is County Road 46 and Blue Mountain Drive,” stated TCSO.

UPDATE: THURSDAY 03/30/2023 3:55 p.m.

(PARK COUNTY, Colo.) — The wildfire burning between Lake George and Guffey has reached 30 acres with minor spread to the north and northeast, according to Park County.

The area north to northeast of Homestake Place and County Road 403 is also under a mandatory evacuation.

Courtesy of Park County; Map shows origin and current location of fire

The fire was reported at approximately 10:52 a.m. by a nearby resident, according to Park County. Multiple fire agencies throughout the state have responded including helicopter air support.

Evacuation Shelters and Locations are available. Call the evacuation line at (719) 836-4200 for updates.

People: Lake George Community Center located at 39141 US 24, Lake George, CO 80827.

Small Cats and Dogs: Teller County Animal Shelter, 308 Weaverville Rd, Divide. Please call 719-868-7707 with questions.

Large Animals and Livestock: Lake George Fairgrounds located at 37371 Highway 24 in Lake George, CO 80827.

ORIGINAL STORY: Mandatory evacuation ordered for Park County residents near wildfire

THURSDAY 03/30/2023 3:19 p.m.

Park County residents within a one-mile radius of County Road 403 and Alpine Meadow Lane were given a mandatory evacuation order due to a wildfire, Thursday morning on March 30.

Courtesy of Lisa Ivey

An emergency shelter has been made available at the Lake George Community Center located at 39141 US Highway 24, Lake George, CO 80827.

For those who have large animals and livestock to evacuate, go to the Lake George Fairgrounds located at 37371 Highway 24 in Lake George, CO 80827.

The fire was reported to be behind the Florissant Fossil Beds.

Call the evacuation line at (719) 836-4200 for updates.