Man working in school districts arrested for Sexual Assault

COLORADO SPRINGS – A man who police say sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl turns himself into authorities Sunday as investigators look for more potential victims.

Police say that 31-year-old George Pollard initiated unlawful sexual conduct over the course of several months with a 16-year-old female. Pollard has been arrested and charged with sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

On Thursday, CSPD received a call reporting sexual assault on a child, spurring the ensuing investigation.

The Colorado Springs Police Department obtained a warrant for Pollard on Friday and the suspect turned himself in to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Justice Center on Sunday.

CSPD says, during the investigation, it was discovered Pollard was the head coach of the Doherty High School girl’s basketball team in Colorado Springs School District 11 as well as a paraprofessional at Mountain Ridge Middle School in Academy School District 20.

“The pending charges reflect activity outside of ASD20 and do not involve ASD20 students or staff members.” District 20 said, in part, in a statement released Sunday.

District 20- says Pollard was placed on administrative leave upon the district’s learning of the pending charges. The district has also notified parents and guardians at Mountain Ridge Middle School.

Pollard was also placed on administrative leave in District 11.

“District 11 security and administration, in collaboration with Doherty administrators, are working with the Colorado Springs Police Department as they investigate. The highest priority for Colorado Springs School District 11, Doherty High School, and all D11 schools is the safety and welfare of all our students.” A District 11 statement says in part.

District 11 will provide counselors to students at Doherty High School during the day on Monday. The Doherty High Principal, Athletic Director and others on the administration team will be available Monday for parents to “discuss their child’s well-being.”

CSPD says its “unknown” if there are more victims at this time but ask anyone with information to call them at 719-444-7000 or provide anonymous information to the Crime Stoppers tip line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or (800)-222-8477.