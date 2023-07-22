(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man who assaulted an officer was arrested while police responded to reports of a domestic disturbance Friday evening, July 21, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

40-year-old Zachary Bowers faces charges of Harassment and Menacing and 2nd Degree Assault.

Shortly after 11:35 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block of Kenwood Circle on reports of a domestic disturbance. Officers learned a man, later identified as Bowers, had pushed his wife, per CSPD.

When officers told Bowers they would be applying for an arrest warrant, he opened the door with a hatchet and raised it toward police, per CSPD. Authorities retreated and no one was injured.

Police later saw Bowers leave the home and followed him to the intersection of Palmer Park Boulevard and North Academy Boulevard where he was eventually arrested. After Bowers was put into handcuffs, he threw himself into an officer causing minor injuries to the officer’s arm, said CSPD.

During the arrest, several lanes of southbound North Academy at Palmer Park were blocked.