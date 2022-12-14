(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Car repair chain Meineke celebrated their 50th anniversary by holding a giveaway for a 1972 Corvette Stingray. The car was won by a Colorado Springs resident whose father owned the same make and model of car.

The contest was held in August 2022, and any customer who received service at a Meineke during that time was eligible to win the vehicle.

John Coppin, the Safety and Security Director and Dean of School at New Summit Charter, won the car, which he received on Dec. 1.

According to Driven Brands, the car holds special meaning for Coppin, who bonded with his father John Sr. over his 1971 Corvette Stingray, which was eventually sold to a museum. Adding to the emotional impact of the win was the car he won was the same colors as the car his father maintained for years.

Coppin said, “I’m grateful to Meineke. They have played a huge role in making a lifelong dream of mine come true.”

Students of New Summit Charter were present when Coppin received his car, and Meineke also donated $5,000 to the school.