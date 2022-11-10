(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — A man who shot and killed a woman in a rural area of southwest Pueblo County on Oct. 21, has been arrested by the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

Max E. Struck, 35, was arrested and booked into the Pueblo County Jail on Thursday, Nov. 10, for the death of 73-year-old Patti Magby. Struck was charged with First-Degree Murder.

Magby was found shot outside a residence in the 4700 block of Bergemann Road on Oct. 21 after Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call regarding possible shots fired. Deputies attempted life-saving measures on Magby until medical personnel arrived. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Detectives learned that Magby who lived nearby on Bergemann Road had gone to Struck’s residence for an unknown reason the night of her murder. Struck fired a gun and Magby, who was not armed, was killed.

“I commend our detectives for their thorough investigative work in this case that led to the arrest warrant being issued and this subsequent arrest,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero.