(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The owner of a wedding venue in Black Forest, who was accused of scamming dozens of brides, has been sentenced to five years behind bars in El Paso County Court.

Richard Reynolds, Owner of Black Forest Retreat, was sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 4, after he was arrested in October of 2021. In total, 40 victims had been scammed by Reynolds, with a total of $260,000 lost.

In late July of 2022, Reynolds pled guilty to felony theft, and was facing 16 felony charges for promising all-inclusive wedding services to victims and then pocketing the money. Reynolds was also facing up to six years in prison, with three years of mandatory probation.