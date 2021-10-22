Man wanted on several warrants captured after found hiding in closet, fleeing to nearby field

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man wanted on several felony warrants has been captured after evading police and hiding in a field just before 1 a.m. Friday.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were called to the 1400 block of Farnham Point, where Oasis Apartment Homes are located, due to reports of a distressed woman.

Officers investigated, identified an apartment number, and made contact with the woman. As officers checked the residence, they found a man hiding in the closet.

Police say the man then lied about his identity. That is when officers separated the two parties to investigate the reason for the 911 call.

Officers were finally able to identify the man as Jacob James Wilson, and learned he had four felony warrants for his arrest including kidnapping, domestic violence, and motor vehicle theft.

When officers tried to arrest Wilson, he ran into a nearby field. K-9 Officer Sheldon and DART Officer Myers began tracking Wilson as other officers set up a perimeter.

Officers were eventually able to locate Wilson hiding in some underbrush in the field. He was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for minor injuries. According to police, Wilson’s injuries were minor cuts and scratches as a result of hiding in the field and not from police contact.

Wilson has been booked into the El Paso County Jail with bonds totaling $10,000.