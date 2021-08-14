Man wanted for stealing a car from a convenience store while customer was inside

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are searching for a man who tried to steal a car but ended up crashing it and running away Friday night.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), a customer was inside a convenience store located on the 1300 block of North Circle Drive when a man started to steal his car. The customer ran out and jumped into the passenger side of his vehicle as the suspect started to drive away.

The two struggled inside and the suspect crashed the car during the struggle.

The suspect then fled on foot.

A CSPD officer soon arrived and found another vehicle police believed was involved. The officer attempted a traffic stop on that vehicle but the suspect refused to stop and immediately crashed into a ditch.

The driver of that vehicle also fled on foot and was not found.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was described as a Hispanic male in his mid 20’s, 5’10” tall with a thin build, with black hair in a fade style haircut. He was last seen wearing black clothing.

The investigation is ongoing.