Man tries to rob six Colorado Springs businesses, captured after store employee pepper sprays him

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been charged with trying to rob six Colorado Springs businesses over two days.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Jared-Kekoa Fernandez, 22, went inside five different businesses on Friday, Nov. 5. Then, on Saturday, Nov. 6, police say Fernandez tried to rob a convenience store near the 5200 block of Astrozon Boulevard, which is near True Spirit Baptist Church and a 7-Eleven.

During that incident, a store employee pepper sprayed Fernandez.

When officers arrived, the suspect was taken into custody. The CSPD robbery unit then started an investigation into each of the robberies. Based on that investigation, officers charged Fernandez with Friday’s five attempted robberies.

Fernandez is being held in the El Paso County Jail.