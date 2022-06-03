PUEBLO, Colo. — A man will spend ten years in prison for his role in a crash that killed a woman in Pueblo West in 2021.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, in April of 2021, 33-year-old Joshua Casarez was driving a 2012 Chrysler 300 near Purcell Boulevard and East Snyder Drive when the car went off the road and rolled. The passenger in the car, 39-year-old Shaleen Cruz, was thrown from the vehicle and died on scene.

Just before the accident, witnesses reported seeing the vehicle driven carelessly and passing on the wrong side of the road. After an investigation, Casarez was arrested in June 2021 on a warrant for vehicular homicide and other traffic offenses including driving under a revoked driver’s license.

On Thursday, Casarez was sentenced to ten years in the Department of Corrections for his actions which lead to Cruz’s death.