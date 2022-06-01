FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) arrested a man who threatened a Walmart with a bomb Wednesday morning.

At 9:30 a.m., employees from a McDonalds inside the Walmart near Highway 85 were threatened with an alleged bomb from a suspicious caller outside the store.

FPD officers arrived within minutes after the call was received. Those inside the store were evacuated immediately.

FPD was able to locate the caller, who then led officers on a chase on foot. The suspect was eventually tackled to the ground and taken into custody.

Officers then located what appeared to be a trash bag near the store. A bomb squad from the Colorado Springs Police Department was called in to assess the contents of the trash bag. They determined it was only filled with clothes.

No individuals were hurt, and there is no ongoing threat.

The unidentified suspect faces multiple charges, including potential felonies. FPD is waiting to fingerprint the man before releasing additional information.