(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man who sexually assaulted a child was taken into custody Saturday evening on Nov. 19.

At approximately 5:35 p.m., CSPD received a call for a sexual assault in progress near the corner of North El Paso Street and Nicholas Boulevard.

Officers from the Falcon Division responded to the scene and located the suspect who was later identified as Vincent Vera. He was taken into custody for the sexual assault of a child. The minor and their family were contacted and transported to a safe location for interviews.