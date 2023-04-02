(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested following a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash early Sunday morning on April 2, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD)

Jhuan Ruiz Smith was arrested for vehicular assault and suspected DUI, according to CSPD. Alcohol is considered a contributing factor to the crash, said CSPD.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m., officers were called to the 4700 block of Airport Road on reports of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash. Emergency personnel immediately transported the pedestrian to a hospital, per CSPD.

Officers discovered the vehicle was traveling westbound in the left-through lane on Airport Road when a pedestrian attempted to cross mid-block. The pedestrian was struck by the vehicle and received non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

The 4700 block of westbound Airport Road was closed for several hours while CSPD’s Major Crash Team investigated the crash.