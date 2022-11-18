(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested a Colorado Springs man who was stranded on the road in a stolen vehicle and wanted on several felony warrants, which included attempted homicide early Friday morning on Nov. 18.

At 3 a.m., PCSO responded to reports of a stranded motorist on Interstate 25 south of Pueblo in the area of Steam Beach. A truck driver told police that Wesley Adam Braden, 31, did not want law enforcement called to assist him. The truck driver ignored Braden’s request and called Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

As deputies arrived on scene, Braden drove away in a 2008 Infiniti G35 but went only a short distance before law enforcement was able to stop him. Deputies learned that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Colorado Springs and that Braden was wanted on several felony warrants. During a search of the vehicle, law enforcement found a loaded handgun.

Braden was taken into custody and arrested on existing warrants and new charges which include Second-Degree Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender and a Protection Order Violation.

While Braden was being booked into the Pueblo County Jail, PCSO learned another felony warrant had just been issued out of Fountain for Braden for Armed Robbery and Domestic Violence.

Braden was booked into the Pueblo County Jail on new charges and outstanding warrants.